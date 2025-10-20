Sign up
solo
I liked the unusual colours and patterning in the petals of this abutilon flower in the border at Hilliers Gardens.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
173
photos
29
followers
23
following
47% complete
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
Views
1
365
ILCE-6000
7th October 2025 12:37pm
Tags
pattern
,
colour
,
abutilon
,
hilliers
