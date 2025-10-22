Sign up
Previous
175 / 365
the autumn leaves
A tree near our local shops gives a beautiful display each year. The main difficulty in photographing it is keeping the background uncluttered.
sooc
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
175
photos
29
followers
22
following
47% complete
View this month »
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
21st October 2025 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
display
,
shops
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
You did well, nice focus choice.
October 22nd, 2025
Dianne
ace
Really pretty
October 22nd, 2025
