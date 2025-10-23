Previous
an early camellia by quietpurplehaze21
an early camellia

- in Sir Harold Hillier Gardens in the winter garden
23rd October 2025

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Beverley ace
Stunning capture… such pretty colours
October 23rd, 2025  
