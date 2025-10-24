Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
177 / 365
choices.....
.....just coffee no sugar, no pudding - trying to avoid sugar.....
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
177
photos
29
followers
22
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
16th October 2025 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
dessert
,
menu
,
puding
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That coffee looks very good
October 24th, 2025
Hazel
ace
@casablanca
Yes, professionally presented!
October 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Yes, professionally presented!