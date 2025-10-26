Previous
ready for winter potting by quietpurplehaze21
178 / 365

ready for winter potting

I think Ray has paired them with even brighter orange tulips....
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
