Previous
179 / 365
welcome to autumn
Visiting a friend, we found she had lit the log fire in the living-room.
We have had some bright October days but this one was dull so the cheerful colour was very welcome!
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
179
photos
29
followers
22
following
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Tags
fire
,
logs
,
flames
,
log fire
,
elaine
,
coal scuttle
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love a log fire. I can almost smell this one!
October 27th, 2025
