Previous
welcome to autumn by quietpurplehaze21
179 / 365

welcome to autumn

Visiting a friend, we found she had lit the log fire in the living-room.
We have had some bright October days but this one was dull so the cheerful colour was very welcome!
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love a log fire. I can almost smell this one!
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact