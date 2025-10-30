Previous
Lego boy by quietpurplehaze21
182 / 365

Lego boy

Here's another mural by local grafitti artist, Hendog. This is in the centre of Winchester.



first posted on Flickr
https://flic.kr/p/2pxt8ao
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
This is really sweet.
October 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
I love it. Great street art, very clever fav
October 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact