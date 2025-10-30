Sign up
182 / 365
Lego boy
Here's another mural by local grafitti artist, Hendog. This is in the centre of Winchester.
first posted on Flickr
https://flic.kr/p/2pxt8ao
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
Tags
grafitti
,
flickr
,
artist
,
hendog
,
lego boy
Dianne
ace
This is really sweet.
October 30th, 2025
Babs
ace
I love it. Great street art, very clever fav
October 30th, 2025
