186 / 365
the plane tree and the pond
- in the Master's garden at St Cross
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
0
0
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
186
photos
29
followers
22
following
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
3
365
ILCE-6000
25th October 2025 11:24am
Tags
reflections
leaves
autumn
pond
plane tree
master's garden
