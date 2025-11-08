No 20

In 2022, Ray and I made a return visit to Suffolk, including a little trip down memory lane. We found the house where my mother lived as a child with her parents and brothers at No 20 (blue door) The Street Claydon. Here (following on from yesterday's collage 'about my mother') is the photo I took then.



A two-up, two-down terraced cottage: where did they all sleep? The little back bedroom looked over the small rear garden: lilac trees, one purple, one white with their heady fragrance, little red daisies lining the path, anemones, irises, and lily of the valley in a crowded patch near the back door. Also, for many years when we visited, still the smelly privy.... Amazing now to think of that being in my lifetime.



In the 1950s my sister Wendy and I were despatched on Saturday mornings into the care of our grandparents as our parents both worked on that day.



Grandad used to take us up Back Lane into the countryside where we picked little bunches of whatever was in season: snowdrops, cowslips, primroses. A man of few words, little education but mended the villagers' clocks and watches and gave 'first aid' to their daughters' dolls. His work was in the local cement factory and on a coal delivery lorry. He tended his allotment up Church Lane. I always thought he was a wise man.



Nana was often busy in the back kitchen, cooking, making bread, cakes, plus wine: cowslip, potato, wheat, raspberry and redcurrant. I remember our whole family on Sunday country outings to pick dandelions for the purpose. Before they married she had been 'in service' as a tweenie, a maid who worked between the kitchen and the dining room. My illusions about her domestic life were shattered when she told my 10-year old self that she had always disliked cooking. She lived to be 91.



I remember my maternal grandparents with fondness: those Saturday mornings, and indeed other family times spent with them.





