poppies for Remembrance Sunday by quietpurplehaze21
poppies for Remembrance Sunday

A pub in our village is remembering the day with this swathe of red poppies cascading from the roof and the Spitfire on the wall.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
JackieR ace
Isn't that stunning!
November 9th, 2025  
julia ace
Magnificent display..
November 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautifully done
November 9th, 2025  
Dianne ace
So lovely to think people make such an effort for Remembrance Day
November 9th, 2025  
