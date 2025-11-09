Sign up
Previous
191 / 365
poppies for Remembrance Sunday
A pub in our village is remembering the day with this swathe of red poppies cascading from the roof and the Spitfire on the wall.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
4
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
191
photos
29
followers
22
following
52% complete
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
8th November 2025 11:31am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
pub
,
village
,
poppies
,
spitfire
,
remembrance sunday
JackieR
ace
Isn't that stunning!
November 9th, 2025
julia
ace
Magnificent display..
November 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautifully done
November 9th, 2025
Dianne
ace
So lovely to think people make such an effort for Remembrance Day
November 9th, 2025
