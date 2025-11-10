Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
seen beside the seaside
I found this pic in my archives whilst searching for another shot. Just wondered if anyone could confirm that it is in fact a burnet moth...
Taken on a visit to Felixstowe, Suffolk many moons ago.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Views
2
365
DMC-TZ25
4th July 2015 10:31am
Public
flower
butterfly
seaside
moth
pink flower
burnet moth
