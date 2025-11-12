Previous
In Chichester Cathedral... by quietpurplehaze21
194 / 365

In Chichester Cathedral...

... a flower arrangement just inside the entrance on our arrival for last week's lunchtime concert: piano duet playing Mozart and Schubert

... and a delicious lunch at Cote Brasserie afterwards

... one of my favourite outings
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
53% complete

Anne ace
What a lovely welcome to the cathedral
November 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful arrangement. Sounds like a good day
November 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful arrangement!
November 12th, 2025  
