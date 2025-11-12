Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
194 / 365
In Chichester Cathedral...
... a flower arrangement just inside the entrance on our arrival for last week's lunchtime concert: piano duet playing Mozart and Schubert
... and a delicious lunch at Cote Brasserie afterwards
... one of my favourite outings
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
194
photos
29
followers
22
following
53% complete
View this month »
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
4th November 2025 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
cathedral
,
flowers
,
concert
,
lunchtime
,
chichester
Anne
ace
What a lovely welcome to the cathedral
November 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful arrangement. Sounds like a good day
November 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful arrangement!
November 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close