Previous
195 / 365
light and colour
- in Chichester Cathedral
- stained glass and chandelier
- a lovely view from our seats in the choir stall
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
195
photos
29
followers
22
following
53% complete
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
4th November 2025 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
cathedral
,
colour
,
chandelier
,
stained glass
,
chichester
JackieR
ace
A beautiful scene, looking forward to sharing it with you next week
November 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture…
November 13th, 2025
Hazel
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Yes, in mind to be in touch soon!
November 13th, 2025
