light and colour by quietpurplehaze21
195 / 365

light and colour

- in Chichester Cathedral
- stained glass and chandelier
- a lovely view from our seats in the choir stall
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
JackieR ace
A beautiful scene, looking forward to sharing it with you next week
November 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture…
November 13th, 2025  
Hazel ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond

Yes, in mind to be in touch soon!
November 13th, 2025  
