Previous
196 / 365
HillHead on a warm November afternoon
A day earlier in the week saw us beside the seaside for lunch and a walk along the prom. It was unseasonably warm!
A small video of the scene here on Flickr:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/150442566@N07/54920216094/in/dateposted-public/
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
warm
,
walk
,
lunch
,
seaside
,
november
,
hillhead
Merrelyn
ace
I love the little bathing huts.
November 14th, 2025
