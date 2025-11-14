Previous
HillHead on a warm November afternoon by quietpurplehaze21
HillHead on a warm November afternoon

A day earlier in the week saw us beside the seaside for lunch and a walk along the prom. It was unseasonably warm!

A small video of the scene here on Flickr:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/150442566@N07/54920216094/in/dateposted-public/
Hazel

Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Merrelyn ace
I love the little bathing huts.
November 14th, 2025  
