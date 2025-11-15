Previous
shopping bag by quietpurplehaze21
shopping bag

This bright shopping bag caught my eye at the Market Cross in Chichester, built of Caen stone, possibly in 1501.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Babs ace
I love the building. That shopping bag is huge. Good job it isn't full or it would weigh a ton
November 15th, 2025  
