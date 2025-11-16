Sign up
198 / 365
the colour red
Going abstract today.....
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
red
,
mesh
,
scarf
,
weave
Beverley
ace
Beautiful stitching work…Capture…gorgeous colours & warmth…
you've inspired to open a box of tricks and get creative. Yes! thank you for this moment of ‘just do it beverley.
November 16th, 2025
