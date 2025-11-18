Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
200 / 365
in Giorgio's
Last week we enjoyed a meal at this restaurant of Neil's choice to celebrate his birthday.
The restaurant is housed in a former cellar, with mirrors and lighting to create an illusion of space.
Sometimes it's possible to take slightly unusual reflection captures as in the top shot with the table of mostly long-blonde-haired young ladies, behind our son.
They made an incredible chattering noise all the time, even when their food was served!
Our meal was very good.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
200
photos
29
followers
22
following
54% complete
View this month »
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
food
,
birthday
,
collage
,
son
,
neil
,
cellar
,
giorgio's
Babs
ace
Happy birthday Neil. What an interesting collage. The meal looks delicious. I hope the constant chattering of the girls didn't spoil your night.
November 18th, 2025
julia
ace
The meal looks delish.. pleased you enjoyed it.. despite the noisy chatter..
November 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Looks nicely presented food and very tasty.
November 18th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Dave says there's not much louder than a group of women out!
November 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close