in Giorgio's by quietpurplehaze21
200 / 365

in Giorgio's

Last week we enjoyed a meal at this restaurant of Neil's choice to celebrate his birthday.

The restaurant is housed in a former cellar, with mirrors and lighting to create an illusion of space.

Sometimes it's possible to take slightly unusual reflection captures as in the top shot with the table of mostly long-blonde-haired young ladies, behind our son.

They made an incredible chattering noise all the time, even when their food was served!

Our meal was very good.
18th November 2025

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
Babs
Happy birthday Neil. What an interesting collage. The meal looks delicious. I hope the constant chattering of the girls didn't spoil your night.
November 18th, 2025  
julia
The meal looks delish.. pleased you enjoyed it.. despite the noisy chatter..
November 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Looks nicely presented food and very tasty.
November 18th, 2025  
JackieR
Dave says there's not much louder than a group of women out!
November 18th, 2025  
