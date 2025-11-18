in Giorgio's

Last week we enjoyed a meal at this restaurant of Neil's choice to celebrate his birthday.



The restaurant is housed in a former cellar, with mirrors and lighting to create an illusion of space.



Sometimes it's possible to take slightly unusual reflection captures as in the top shot with the table of mostly long-blonde-haired young ladies, behind our son.



They made an incredible chattering noise all the time, even when their food was served!



Our meal was very good.