the John Piper tapestry
After a delicious full Engish breakfast, we were at the lunchtime concert, an organ recital, in Chichester Cathedral with Jackie and Dave yesterday.
The tapestry was designed by John Piper (the first tapestry he had designed) and woven by Pinton Frères at Felletin near Aubusson in France.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
breakfast
tapestry
chichester cathedral
organ recital
john piper tapestry
JackieR
Stunning details in such low light too
November 19th, 2025
