203 / 365
roses from a church flower arrangement
When we collected my specs from the optician's we also had a walk around the local market town and up the hill into the church.
The flowers just inside the entrance were beautiful and I thought these roses were worth a separate photo each.
And then I thought of a diptych/collage.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
church
,
orange
,
roses
,
flower arrangement
,
diptych/collage
,
optician's
,
google photos
