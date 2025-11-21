Previous
roses from a church flower arrangement by quietpurplehaze21
203 / 365

roses from a church flower arrangement

When we collected my specs from the optician's we also had a walk around the local market town and up the hill into the church.

The flowers just inside the entrance were beautiful and I thought these roses were worth a separate photo each.

And then I thought of a diptych/collage.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact