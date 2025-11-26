Previous
just two by quietpurplehaze21
just two

This year was a poor show for the amanita muscaria whilst a couple of years ago in the same public garden there was a whole colony of them.....
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Hazel

Beverley ace
These two are very beautifully positioned…gorgeous colours and details.
November 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
So sweet, Mum and baby
November 26th, 2025  
