Previous
208 / 365
just two
This year was a poor show for the amanita muscaria whilst a couple of years ago in the same public garden there was a whole colony of them.....
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
red
two
fungi
amanita
hilliers
just two
Beverley
These two are very beautifully positioned…gorgeous colours and details.
November 26th, 2025
Babs
So sweet, Mum and baby
November 26th, 2025
