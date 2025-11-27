Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
209 / 365
the Chagall window
The beautiful gained glass window by Marc Chagall in Chichester Cathedral was installed in 1978, based on Psalm 150. It was commissioned by Dean Walter Hussey.
I love modern stained glass and this window in particular.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
209
photos
29
followers
22
following
57% complete
View this month »
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th February 2020 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
cathedral
,
chagall
,
1978
,
chichester
,
psalm 150
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a stunning window, I can see why you love it. Beautifully photographed.
November 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close