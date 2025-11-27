Previous
the Chagall window by quietpurplehaze21
the Chagall window

The beautiful gained glass window by Marc Chagall in Chichester Cathedral was installed in 1978, based on Psalm 150. It was commissioned by Dean Walter Hussey.

I love modern stained glass and this window in particular.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a stunning window, I can see why you love it. Beautifully photographed.
November 27th, 2025  
