213 / 365
an early Christmas lunch
A pre-booked Christmas lunch is now available each day in The Garden Restaurant at Hilliers. It is fully booked closer to Christmas but when Ray and I went yesterday it was quiet and peaceful in the lovely Queens Room.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Tags
christmas
,
lunch
,
peaceful
,
hilliers
,
2025
,
queens room
