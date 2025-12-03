Previous
an early Christmas lunch
an early Christmas lunch

A pre-booked Christmas lunch is now available each day in The Garden Restaurant at Hilliers. It is fully booked closer to Christmas but when Ray and I went yesterday it was quiet and peaceful in the lovely Queens Room.
3rd December 2025

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
