Previous
214 / 365
indoor flowers
I like having flowers in the house: a bunch of cut flowers or a flowering pot plant.
It could be called indoor gardening but it does not take much effort!
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd December 2025 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
,
pink
,
rose
,
bunch
,
chrysanthemums
,
pot plant
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very beautiful
December 4th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up.
December 4th, 2025
