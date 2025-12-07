Sign up
Previous
216 / 365
inside/outside
I enjoy 'dabbling' in collages from time to time.
Here's one I made with photos taken on an October visit to the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
3
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
216
photos
29
followers
22
following
Tags
visit
,
collage
,
october
,
st cross
JackieR
ace
A beautiful collage,very photo perfect
December 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice dabble!
December 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a fabulous collage
December 7th, 2025
