inside/outside by quietpurplehaze21
216 / 365

inside/outside

I enjoy 'dabbling' in collages from time to time.

Here's one I made with photos taken on an October visit to the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Hazel

JackieR ace
A beautiful collage,very photo perfect
December 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice dabble!
December 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a fabulous collage
December 7th, 2025  
