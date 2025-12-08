Previous
a winter daffodil by quietpurplehaze21
217 / 365

a winter daffodil

In bud it resembles a yellow crocus and only when it opens up like this does it have any semblance of being a daffodil.

Seen in the garden at Hilliers.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact