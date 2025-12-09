Previous
The Princess and the Pea by quietpurplehaze21
218 / 365

The Princess and the Pea

On a visit to the Christmas decorations in the house at Hinton Ampner we came across a scene inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's tale.**

It seems that teddy, standing in for the princess, has coerced robin into supporting him. I trust you can see the pea peeping out from under the heap of mattresses!

**A prince insists on marrying a real princess. When a woman comes to his door maintaining that she is a real princess, the prince's mother tests her by burying a pea under a huge stack of mattresses and then ordering the woman to sleep on the mattresses. The woman cannot sleep and therefore passes the test: being a true princess, she is so delicate that the pea keeps her awake.


9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Beverley ace
A wonderful read in my coffee break… I loved reading hans Christian Andersen to children. Beautiful capture, I bet you had a wonderful time.
December 9th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I see the pea ( Brussel sprout?!)
December 9th, 2025  
