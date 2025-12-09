The Princess and the Pea

On a visit to the Christmas decorations in the house at Hinton Ampner we came across a scene inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's tale.**



It seems that teddy, standing in for the princess, has coerced robin into supporting him. I trust you can see the pea peeping out from under the heap of mattresses!



**A prince insists on marrying a real princess. When a woman comes to his door maintaining that she is a real princess, the prince's mother tests her by burying a pea under a huge stack of mattresses and then ordering the woman to sleep on the mattresses. The woman cannot sleep and therefore passes the test: being a true princess, she is so delicate that the pea keeps her awake.





from Flickr

https://flic.kr/p/2rKP4Ww