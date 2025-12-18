Previous
a December sunset by quietpurplehaze21
225 / 365

a December sunset

- sooc, the sky really was that colour
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Babs ace
What a lovely sunset and silhouettes
December 18th, 2025  
