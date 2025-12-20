Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
226 / 365
Margaret and Paul
Ray's sister, Margaret, just sent us this photo. She and Paul have been married 67 years today.......and have celebrated with a lunch out in Lavenham, Suffolk.
I found this so lovely, and have framed it to claim a little 'ownership'!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
226
photos
29
followers
22
following
61% complete
View this month »
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paul
,
margaret
,
67 years
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close