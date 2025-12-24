Sign up
Previous
229 / 365
a Christmas scene
We visit local NT properties' Christmas decorations each year and this cosy scene was at Uppark House.
Ray needed an emergency appointment for a dental extraction yesterday so the best place to be is indoors keeping warm today as the forecast is for temperatures feeling like 1C.
And the turkey is defrosting in the fridge so he hopes to be able to do Christmas dinner justice!
Wishing you all a merry time!
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
229
photos
29
followers
22
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th December 2025 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
warm
,
scene
,
dentist
,
ray
,
christmas eve
,
uppark
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
This is a beautiful scene. Oh poor Ray! I hope the discomfort settles down soon for him, I know how all consuming dental pain can be! Sending much love to you both.
December 24th, 2025
