a Christmas scene by quietpurplehaze21
229 / 365

a Christmas scene

We visit local NT properties' Christmas decorations each year and this cosy scene was at Uppark House.

Ray needed an emergency appointment for a dental extraction yesterday so the best place to be is indoors keeping warm today as the forecast is for temperatures feeling like 1C.

And the turkey is defrosting in the fridge so he hopes to be able to do Christmas dinner justice!

Wishing you all a merry time!
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
This is a beautiful scene. Oh poor Ray! I hope the discomfort settles down soon for him, I know how all consuming dental pain can be! Sending much love to you both.
December 24th, 2025  
