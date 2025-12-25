the dairy at Uppark House, Petersfield

A story for Chiristmas Day:At the age of 70 Sir Harry, lord of the manor, scandalised Sussex society by getting married to his 21 year old dairy maid Mary Ann Bullock.When he died in 1848 he left Uppark to Mary Ann. She and her sister, who took on the estate after Mary Ann's death, kept Uppark virtually unaltered for half a century.On our recent visit to Uppark, Ray and I found the dairy could unfortunately not be visited as it is in a state of disrepair. This photo comes courtesy of my archive. I always found it to be a beautiful interior.