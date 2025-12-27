Previous
white by quietpurplehaze21
231 / 365

white

En route home from the dental appointment, Ray stopped off to bring me a bunch of dark red and white chrysanthemums - lovely of him in the circumstances!

Pleased to say he ate Christmas dinner OK, just the turkey had to be cut into rather small squares....
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
