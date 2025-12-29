Sign up
Previous
232 / 365
in the florist's shop
We took time out from our visit to the Christmas decorations at Petworth (NT) to have lunch at a nearby eatery and came upon this beautiful shop.
It felt a little like being Alice in Wonderland!
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
234
photos
29
followers
22
following
63% complete
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
,
nt
,
florist
,
petworth
Merrelyn
ace
Beautiful flowers and beautifully presented.
December 29th, 2025
