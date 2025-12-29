Previous
in the florist's shop by quietpurplehaze21
232 / 365

in the florist's shop

We took time out from our visit to the Christmas decorations at Petworth (NT) to have lunch at a nearby eatery and came upon this beautiful shop.

It felt a little like being Alice in Wonderland!
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Merrelyn ace
Beautiful flowers and beautifully presented.
December 29th, 2025  
