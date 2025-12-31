Meeting strangers: Oliver

Oliver was manning the reception desk at The Arc when we visited the exhibition of the work and life of William and Jane Morris and their daughter May.



He readily agreed to have his portrait taken and when I asked for a litle information he told me about his hobby and great passion for designing and drawing character illustrations.



It is just a hobby right now but he has had a couple of submissions accepted and his dream ambition would be to find work as an illustrator, designing characters for cartoons and other animations.



This all being new to me, I searched on Google for more information and found: Character Illustration: In film, animation, and video games, the illustrator is involved in creating characters. This includes conceiving appearance, clothing, facial expressions and gestures.



At home, the family have Ruby, a lively 2-year-old cockerpoo, for company.



Oliver in the nicest posible way declined my invitation to have a photo, saying he would trust me in what I published including the narrative.







