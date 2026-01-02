Sign up
Previous
235 / 365
first daffodils
- seen in the gardens at Hilliers
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
237
photos
29
followers
22
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th December 2025 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
,
gardens
,
first
,
hilliers
,
2026
Beverley
ace
Ooo very pretty…love daffs
January 2nd, 2026
