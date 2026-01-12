Sign up
240 / 365
Molly ready for New Year's Eve
- a rubbish photo but I wanted to show how eager she was to secure her place at the celebrations
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
242
photos
30
followers
22
following
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th December 2025 4:19pm
Tags
cat
,
molly
,
table
,
new year's eve
