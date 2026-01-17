Previous
for the love of tulips by quietpurplehaze21
244 / 365

for the love of tulips

A vase of red seems the perfect antidote to the dull grey days we are having.

I love tulips, all their different petal shapes and colours and the way they follow circadian rhythms, opening and closing each day even in indoor light!
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
They are beautiful Hazel, I love tulips too!
January 17th, 2026  
Dianne ace
They are gorgeous
January 17th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a lovely herald of Spring on a grey day. Beautiful!
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact