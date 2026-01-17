Sign up
Previous
244 / 365
for the love of tulips
A vase of red seems the perfect antidote to the dull grey days we are having.
I love tulips, all their different petal shapes and colours and the way they follow circadian rhythms, opening and closing each day even in indoor light!
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
3
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
246
photos
30
followers
22
following
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th January 2026 1:28pm
Tags
red
,
tulips
,
vse
,
circadian rhythms
Anne
ace
They are beautiful Hazel, I love tulips too!
January 17th, 2026
Dianne
ace
They are gorgeous
January 17th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a lovely herald of Spring on a grey day. Beautiful!
January 17th, 2026
