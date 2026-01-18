Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
245 / 365
a last shot from 2025
We were definitely out somewhere having a small Christmas celebration when Ray took my photo.
Have a good new week ahead everybody!
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
247
photos
30
followers
22
following
67% complete
View this month »
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
20th December 2025 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
hazel
,
selfie
,
last shot
,
2025
Dianne
ace
Ray always captures a lovely image of you!
January 18th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close