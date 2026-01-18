Previous
a last shot from 2025 by quietpurplehaze21
a last shot from 2025

We were definitely out somewhere having a small Christmas celebration when Ray took my photo.

Have a good new week ahead everybody!
Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
Dianne ace
Ray always captures a lovely image of you!
January 18th, 2026  
