Previous
246 / 365
on a winter's day
It's very rare for us to have snow but in the first week of January we had just a sprinkling overnight and a frost. I liked the way it decorated our copper sunflower statue and its spider's web.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
248
photos
30
followers
22
following
67% complete
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th January 2026 8:53am
Tags
snow
,
statue
,
sunflower
,
frost
,
sprinkling
,
spider's web
,
copper sunflower
Beverley
ace
I agree… very delicate snow…pretty
January 19th, 2026
KarenD
I love this! Proof that people with a camera in hand see so much more when we look at the world around us.
January 19th, 2026
