on a winter's day by quietpurplehaze21
246 / 365

on a winter's day

It's very rare for us to have snow but in the first week of January we had just a sprinkling overnight and a frost. I liked the way it decorated our copper sunflower statue and its spider's web.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
67% complete

Beverley ace
I agree… very delicate snow…pretty
January 19th, 2026  
KarenD
I love this! Proof that people with a camera in hand see so much more when we look at the world around us.
January 19th, 2026  
