lining up the leeks

I happened to pop into the kitchen while our son, Neil, was cooking the meal last evening and was impressed to see his vegetable prep with the leeks in an orderly row. A quick exit on my part for my iPhone.



And then I noticed the reflection of the red/yellow peppers nestled in the metal colander and took a shot of them.



The idea of a collage was germinating: a photo of my meal plus one of the bottle of wine from his 'cellar' were just what I needed.



The wine: Gewürztraminer: unusually from Valencia, Spain.



The meal: an Indian chicken dish: 'Hot and spicy stir fry with sesame.'