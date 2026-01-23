Previous
a visit to St Cross by quietpurplehaze21
a visit to St Cross

Somehow I failed to get to The Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty in December for their festive decorations.

A nice surprise today when I visited, to find that Christmas was still there in the Norman Church.
Hazel

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks beautiful.
January 23rd, 2026  
ByBri
Beautiful..
January 23rd, 2026  
