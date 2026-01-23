Sign up
Previous
249 / 365
a visit to St Cross
Somehow I failed to get to The Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty in December for their festive decorations.
A nice surprise today when I visited, to find that Christmas was still there in the Norman Church.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
251
photos
31
followers
29
following
68% complete
Tags
christmas
,
hazel
,
decorations
,
st cross
,
norman church
,
tree'
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks beautiful.
January 23rd, 2026
ByBri
Beautiful..
January 23rd, 2026
