Previous
250 / 365
the two of us
I'm rubbish at taking joint selfies so, out with Jackie and Dave, I asked her if she would take our photo.
We all had a lovely sociable time and a great pub lunch.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
1
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
252
photos
31
followers
29
following
68% complete
View this month »
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
photo
,
lunch
,
dave
,
selfie
,
jackie
,
non-selfie selfie
Hazel
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you.......
January 24th, 2026
