Previous
a misty morning by the River Test by quietpurplehaze21
251 / 365

a misty morning by the River Test

- but no sign of any spiders
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
A beautiful image - perhaps the spiders were still tucked into their down sleeping bags!
January 25th, 2026  
Hazel ace
@dide

Well there's a thought, Dianne!
January 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact