252 / 365
The Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty
The Beaufort Tower, the 15th-century gatehouse at the Hospital of St Cross in Winchester, was named after Cardinal Henry Beaufort, who extended the medieval almshouse.
I have an annual Friends' membership and visit often and find peace and tranquility as well as photo opportunities,
Ray drops me there, as I no longer drive, and has a walk in Winchester.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
254
photos
31
followers
29
following
