Previous
The Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty by quietpurplehaze21
252 / 365

The Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty

The Beaufort Tower, the 15th-century gatehouse at the Hospital of St Cross in Winchester, was named after Cardinal Henry Beaufort, who extended the medieval almshouse.

I have an annual Friends' membership and visit often and find peace and tranquility as well as photo opportunities,

Ray drops me there, as I no longer drive, and has a walk in Winchester.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact