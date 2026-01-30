Previous
colours, patterns, and pieces of textile art

This canvas, 'The Long View' by Alison Hulme, really appealed to me and you can see Ray in the main photo measuring up to see if we had a space at home to hang it.

We were at an exhibition 'Textile Art and More' which Alison organizes to showcase her own work and that of fellow textile artists. The Tweedy Bears by Janet (lower right) were so popular that the basket had to be completely refilled.

We returned the next day to acquire the canvas and I asked Alison if she would stand in front of another of her pieces for a portrait.

