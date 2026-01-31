Previous
a bunch from the garden... by quietpurplehaze21
257 / 365

a bunch from the garden...

... when it was summer

fuchsias, verbena, ornamental grasses, helianthus, one Japanese anemone and a sprig of rosemary
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Hazel

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a lovely bunch!
January 31st, 2026  
Anne ace
Lovely reminder of summer days. Roll on Spring!
January 31st, 2026  
