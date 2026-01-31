Sign up
Previous
257 / 365
a bunch from the garden...
... when it was summer
fuchsias, verbena, ornamental grasses, helianthus, one Japanese anemone and a sprig of rosemary
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
260
photos
32
followers
30
following
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
251
252
253
254
255
3
256
257
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
diagonal
,
bunch
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a lovely bunch!
January 31st, 2026
Anne
ace
Lovely reminder of summer days. Roll on Spring!
January 31st, 2026
