Previous
a bright camellia by quietpurplehaze21
258 / 365

a bright camellia

It's grey and raining here in the south of England this morning, so I have chosen to post this cheerful flower I saw in Hilliers Garden recently.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact