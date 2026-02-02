Sign up
259 / 365
259 / 365
inside my amaryllis
- just playing with the macro lens
https://365project.org/quietpurplehaze21/a-few-more/2026-02-02
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
263
photos
32
followers
30
following
70% complete
View this month »
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st January 2026 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lens
,
macro
,
heart
,
amaryllis
,
inside
