260 / 365
just one abutilon...
...seen in a flower arrangement at West Dean Gardens
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings. My first membership...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th October 2025 10:59am
Tags
one
,
single
,
abutilon
,
arrangement
,
west dean gardens
