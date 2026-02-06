Sign up
262 / 365
Gilly
As soon as we met our friends, Ian and Gilly, in the pub for lunch, I knew I would ask to take her portrait in her beautiful 'elephant jumper' and earrings.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
Hazel
Tags
pub
,
lunch
,
elephant
,
earrings
,
jumper
,
gilly
