the path to the Norman church... by quietpurplehaze21
the path to the Norman church...

...at the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty. It's the only building remaining from the original ones built in the 12th century and has been described as resembling a small cathedral.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze21
