263 / 365
the path to the Norman church...
...at the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty. It's the only building remaining from the original ones built in the 12th century and has been described as resembling a small cathedral.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze21
Photos and words, staying in the moment, keeping enthused, maintaining equilibrium. Photography is my passion: the stories it tells; the inspiration it brings.
267
photos
32
followers
30
following
72% complete
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
257
258
4
259
260
261
262
263
8
365
quad
,
path
,
norman church
,
hospital of st cross
,
leding
